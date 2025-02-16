MN Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.
About Diversified Return International Equity ETF
