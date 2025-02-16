MN Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIN opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

About Diversified Return International Equity ETF

(Free Report)

Read More

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.