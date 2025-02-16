MN Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,806 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 74,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,395,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.