MN Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVUV. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $97.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $86.37 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.