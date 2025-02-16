MN Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $123.30 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

