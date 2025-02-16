Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Short Interest Down 26.3% in January

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,100 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 684,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 535,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

