MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,870,000 after buying an additional 82,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,612,000 after buying an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

