MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,163 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,546.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

