Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 66,292 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,292 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,687,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.10 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

