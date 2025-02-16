Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $793,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,844,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $2,721,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $283.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. Argus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.