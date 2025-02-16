Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $68.33.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
