Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Marvell Technology by 581.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,532 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,050 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 702,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after acquiring an additional 682,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,435,000 after purchasing an additional 571,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of -62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $613,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,121.35. This trade represents a 13.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,692,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

