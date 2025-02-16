Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on APH shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

