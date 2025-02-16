Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $423.15 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.58 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

