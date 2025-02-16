Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $428.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

