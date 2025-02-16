Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Montana Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %

AIRJW opened at $1.25 on Friday. Montana Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Montana Technologies Company Profile

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

