Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Montana Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %
AIRJW opened at $1.25 on Friday. Montana Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.
Montana Technologies Company Profile
