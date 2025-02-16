Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,317,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 248,567 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $28,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $9,304,000.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.3272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.