Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $12.93. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 52,061 shares trading hands.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.
About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
