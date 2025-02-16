Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $12.93. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 52,061 shares trading hands.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,304,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

