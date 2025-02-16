Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $233.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.16 and a 200 day moving average of $187.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

