Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. AutoNation makes up approximately 5.9% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.4 %

AutoNation stock opened at $192.74 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.35 and a twelve month high of $198.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

