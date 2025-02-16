Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,544,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,177,000 after acquiring an additional 92,556 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,338,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,226 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 128,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $186.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.55 and a 52 week high of $208.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

