Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,207,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11,145.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 935,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 927,298 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 252,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,634,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

RPV stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.23.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

