Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 8,635 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,586.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $44.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

