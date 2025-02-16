Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $5.20. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 88,380 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,333.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

