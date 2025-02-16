Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in Netflix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $128,133,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $929.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $804.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Argus increased their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.