New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.79 and traded as low as C$3.76. New Commerce Split Fund shares last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

New Commerce Split Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.21.

About New Commerce Split Fund

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

