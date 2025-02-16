New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $30,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.18. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.72 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

