New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $31,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.00 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

