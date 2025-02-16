New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,078 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $33,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Kenvue by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kenvue by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 749,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

