New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,346 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $23,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 482,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,190,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,784.24. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.