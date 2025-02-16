New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,557 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $26,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IRM opened at $95.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 44,660.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.47%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,012.46. This trade represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,912 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

