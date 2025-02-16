Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDV. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 12,188.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDV opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $22.43.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

