Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 443,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Beauty Health by 224.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Beauty Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,603,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Stories

