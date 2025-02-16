Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 600 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TJX opened at $124.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.11.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.53.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

