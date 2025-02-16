Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Newmark Group also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. Newmark Group has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.00%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMRK. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Newmark Group

About Newmark Group

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.