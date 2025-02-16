Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEXA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Nexa Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $736.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $9.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nexa Resources stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Nexa Resources worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Featured Articles

