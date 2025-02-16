Next Level Wealth Planning LLC Invests $41.29 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 76,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,293,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 32.5% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $560.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.38. The firm has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.60 and a one year high of $561.86.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

