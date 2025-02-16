NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in January

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,301,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 1,960,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23,010.0 days.

NEXTDC Stock Performance

Shares of NXDCF remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Friday. NEXTDC has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Get NEXTDC alerts:

About NEXTDC

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

NEXTDC Limited develops and operates data centers in Australia. The company offers Data Centre colocation solutions, such as rackspaces, cages and suites, rack spaces, private cages, private suites, high performance computing, remote hands, and amenities; mission critical spaces; data centre migration and relocation; e-waste recycling, IT asset destruction and disposal, and carbon neutral solutions; build-to-suit and wholesale data center solutions; disaster recovery and business continuity solutions; security and compliance solutions; and edge data centers.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.