NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in January

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,301,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 1,960,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23,010.0 days.
NEXTDC Stock Performance
Shares of NXDCF remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Friday. NEXTDC has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.
About NEXTDC
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEXTDC
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is a Dividend King?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.