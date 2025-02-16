NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 52.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $107.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

