Nkcfo LLC Buys New Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,391,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 21.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 187,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 32,561 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 65.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 42.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 20.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,128,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,329,000 after acquiring an additional 855,070 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 76,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $2,886,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,556.80. This represents a 65.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $40.53.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

