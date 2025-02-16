Nkcfo LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,109.99 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,840.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,941.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.