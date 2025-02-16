Nkcfo LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRBR opened at $76.55 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $67.49.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $2,188,320.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,370,407.64. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRBR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

