Nkcfo LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allient in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Allient in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allient during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Allient by 1,798.7% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.10 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allient Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised Allient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

See Also

