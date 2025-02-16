Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in argenx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in argenx by 38,152.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,391,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded argenx from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.39.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $639.41 on Friday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $349.86 and a fifty-two week high of $678.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.32.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.