Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 350 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. This trade represents a 3.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.86 per share, for a total transaction of $157,735.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.11.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

NSC stock opened at $255.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

