Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 302,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 115,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Nortec Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.75.
About Nortec Minerals
Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.
