Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.87 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.65). Northern 2 VCT shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.65), with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.
Northern 2 VCT Trading Down 2.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.07 million, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.22.
Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Northern 2 VCT had a net margin of 7,373.23% and a return on equity of 335.60%.
Northern 2 VCT Increases Dividend
Northern 2 VCT Company Profile
Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.
