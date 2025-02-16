NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,702,700 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 1,361,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
NOVONIX Trading Down 4.2 %
OTCMKTS:NVNXF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.35. 66,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,553. NOVONIX has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.
NOVONIX Company Profile
