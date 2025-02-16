NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,702,700 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the January 15th total of 1,361,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

NOVONIX Trading Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:NVNXF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.35. 66,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,553. NOVONIX has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

NOVONIX Company Profile

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

