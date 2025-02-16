Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Nutrien by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 439,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 132,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nutrien by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,627,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,108,000 after purchasing an additional 76,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $19,663,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $50.92 on Friday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

