Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 64,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,445. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Broyhill Asset Management purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $162,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.