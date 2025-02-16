NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares $0.45 Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SRV stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45.

Insider Transactions at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In other news, CEO John M. Musgrave bought 773 shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $32,311.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,371. This trade represents a 33.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerry V. Swank sold 3,656 shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $170,991.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $305,361.33. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 968 shares of company stock valued at $40,462.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

