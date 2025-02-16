NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares $0.45 Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SRV stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45.
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
